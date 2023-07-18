SC Coaches for Charity fundraiser comes to Charleston for first time in 14 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in its 14 year history, the Fisher DeBerry Foundation’s South Carolina Coaches for Charity event was held in Charleston on Monday evening.

The Marriott downtown Charleston welcomed seven of the states top college football coaches to raise money for the charities of their choice through a silent and live auction.

Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Shane Beamer of South Carolina setting aside rivalries to support their charities of choice.

The Lowcountry’s two new head football coaches, Maurice Drayton of The Citadel and Gabe Giardina of Charleston Southern, participated in the event for the first time.

They joined the longest tenured coach in South Carolina, South Carolina State’s Buddy Pough, who says this event always feels like the kick-off to football season.

“It’s a neat thing to see everybody,” Pough said. “It kind of marks the year a little bit. You get a chance to see everybody before you go back to the drawing board again. So, it’s football time.”

Pough’s charity of choice on Monday night was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Midlands.

Other coaches choosing their personal foundations. The Citadel first-year head coach Maurice Drayton’s charity is one his family founded called, “Montrel’s Mini Heartbeats.”

He says it was inspired by his son, who was born with congenital heart disease.

“The proceeds that we raise on a yearly basis, we give to pediatric cardiac patients,” Drayton said. “Having gone through it, it’s very hard. Families from out of town who need hotel stays with extended times in the hospital, it’s tough. So we like to pour into them.”

Wofford Head Coach Shawn Watson and Furman Head Coach Clay Hendrix were both in attendance on Monday night in Charleston as well.

