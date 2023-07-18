SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC pays $200K in jail lawsuit after inmates claim fumes made them pass out

A settlement of more than $200,000 has been reached in a 2016 lawsuit alleging several inmates passed out in Berkeley County because of fumes.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A settlement of more than $200,000 has been reached in a 2016 lawsuit alleging several inmates passed out in Berkeley County because of fumes.

Twenty-three people who were inmates at the time will now receive payments from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund, according to court records.

The plaintiffs were all inmates at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center at the time the suit was filed. They claim their showers were leaking two years prior in 2014 and when the detention center tried to fix them, chemical fumes were too much for the inmates.

Jail officials said at the time a product used during routine maintenance caused a respiratory reaction with some inmates, sending some to an area hospital.

The original lawsuit, which named Berkeley County and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, alleged unknown chemicals were used to clean the showers earlier that day. It goes on to say caulk and/or unknown chemicals and substances were applied during repairs. The combination of those chemicals, as well as fans and blow torches used during repairs, spread the fumes all through the inmates’ pod.

The suit states those fumes became unbearable, and several inmates passed out and weren’t let out of their cells, while some were eventually treated by EMS. Court documents alleged inmates were denied follow-up care even after complaining of headaches and dizziness, symptoms they say they didn’t have prior to their showers being repaired and the fumes spreading through the jail.

State documents state the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid out a total of $200,100 to 23 people on behalf of Berkeley County in June with each plaintiff receiving $8,700.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demands better from phone carrier
The Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee is meeting to address the Municipal State...
Charleston to vote on downtown bike and pedestrian plan
VIDEO: SC pays $200K in jail lawsuit after inmates claim fumes made them pass out
The school district notified families Monday night that the new facility that was supposed to...
Parents frustrated after Charleston Co. Schools push back montessori opening