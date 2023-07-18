SC Lottery
SLED investigating Kingstree house fire that injured mother, child

Kingstree firefighter injured battling fire, fire chief said
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit was called in Tuesday to help investigate a house fire in Kingstree.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday morning house fire in Williamsburg County that injured a young child and his mother.

The Kingstree Fire Department requested SLED’s Arson Unit step in to investigate the fire at a home in the 300 block of Pressley Street, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

She said the investigation was “active and ongoing,” but provided no further details.

The Kingstree Fire Department responded to a report of the fire at approximately 9:25 a.m., Kingstree Police Chief Kipp Coker said.

The first firefighters at the scene found an injured 7-year-old boy and his injured mother in the street. The two victims were taken by private vehicle to MUSC Health Black River Medical Center with a Kingstree Police Department escort, police said.

“Firefighters on scene reported heavy flames and fire showing from a single-story brick structure,” Kingstree Fire Chief Tim Duke said. “The fire was too heavy for units to make an interior attack, so they deployed handlines and began an exterior attack on the structure until the bulk of the fire was knocked down and they could make entry.”

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital during the fire. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

There was no word on the condition of the mother and child.

Bernice Dorsey, who manages a nearby Subway restaurant, said she was opening up for the day at around 9:30 a.m. when the fire started.

“I pulled up at the back door and I was just sitting in the car talking on the telephone with another manager from another store,” she said. “I got out and went to the front to open the door and by the time I got to the front to open the door, I hear some noise, so I came by the back door. Then I saw the fire and there was heavy smoke.”

The Willliamsburg County Fire Department responded as automatic aid and the State Fire Marshal was notified of the fire and responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

