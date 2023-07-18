SLED investigating Kingstree house fire

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit are investigating a house fire in Williamsburg County.

The Kingstree Fire Department requested SLED step in to investigate the fire at a home in the 300 block of Pressley Street, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

She said the investigation was “active and ongoing,” but provided no further details.

There has been no official word on whether the fire involved injuries or fatalities.

Crews from the Williamsburg County Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal have also been at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

