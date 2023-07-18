SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SLED investigating Kingstree house fire

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit was called in Tuesday to investigate a...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit was called in Tuesday to investigate a house fire in Kingstree.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit are investigating a house fire in Williamsburg County.

The Kingstree Fire Department requested SLED step in to investigate the fire at a home in the 300 block of Pressley Street, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

She said the investigation was “active and ongoing,” but provided no further details.

There has been no official word on whether the fire involved injuries or fatalities.

Crews from the Williamsburg County Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal have also been at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a...
Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant reopens after accident

Latest News

Shortly after filing to become the first major party candidate to be on the ballot of the 2024...
DeSantis lays out 5-point ‘Mission First’ plan for military during SC stop
VIDEO: DeSantis lays out 5-point ‘Mission First’ plan for military during SC stop
VIDEO: Georgetown Co., Tidelands Health expand recovery programs through opioid funds
A police chase in Summerville ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a fence early Tuesday...
Summerville police chase ends with crash into fence