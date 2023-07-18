Summerville police chase ends with crash into fence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A police chase in Summerville ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a fence early Tuesday morning.

Summerville Police were patrolling an area of Ladson Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday where a string of auto thefts and other crimes had occurred recently, a police report states.

Officers said they located a teal Ford Escape that had been reported stolen earlier.

The police report states two men entered the vehicle after being dropped off in the parking lot and drove away.

Officers initiated a chase down Ladson Road before the SUV turned onto Koester Road, the report states.

Officers were forced to swerve to avoid a man in the road, the report states.

The stolen SUV was located a short distance later and had crashed into a fence, the report states. Officers located marks in the grass but were unable to locate the passenger of the vehicle who had fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

