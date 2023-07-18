SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sumter mother and son missing for almost one month: ‘We want you to come home’

A family continues to search for answers almost one month after a Sumter mother and her 2-year-old son went missing.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family continues to search for answers almost one month after a Sumter mother and her 2-year-old son went missing.

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son Matteo Van Dam, 2, have not been seen or heard from since June 24, according to their family.

The Sumter Police Department located Sophia’s car outside of her home on June 26, but no one was inside.

Sophia and Matteo lived in Sumter with her boyfriend before moving back in with her mother, Theresa Van Dam, to Beaufort.

The last time Theresa had seen both Sophia and Matteo was the early morning of June 22.

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son Matteo Van Dam have not been seen or heard from since June 24,...
Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son Matteo Van Dam have not been seen or heard from since June 24, according to their family.(Live 5)

After not seeing her daughter or grandson when returning from work, Theresa contacted Sophia.

The two communicated via text until June 24.

“We’d been texting and all that,” Theresa says. “She had been texting sort of crazy stuff, and it wasn’t making sense.”

That was the last time anyone had heard from or seen Sophia or Matteo.

“With each passing day, it gets a little bit harder, but I still have hope,” Theresa says.

Theresa also worries about the possibility of human trafficking or the two being kidnapped.

“At this point, there’s a lot of questions in my mind, but the most important thing is that she’s safe,” she says. “I hope that’s the situation that she just felt that her life was at stake, that she was going to protect Mateo at whatever cost it took, and that she fled with nothing to save him.”

Prior to her disappearance and moving back to Beaufort, Theresa says she received a phone call from Sophia saying she was afraid.

“She [Sophia] said, ‘Mom, if I call you like in the middle of the night, and I say I need to come home, can we come home?’” Theresa says.

“Apparently there were things going on that she was scared of and that she felt like she may have to flee the scene with nothing,” she adds.

When asked what she would tell Sophia if she could speak with her, Theresa said the following.

“I would say Sophia, we all love you; your dad, your siblings, they all want you to come home, they want you to be safe,” she says. “If for some reason you’re having a psychotic episode, and you need help, we’re here to help you. We’re going to get you the help you need so that you can be the mother that Matteo deserves.”

The Sumter Police Department told Live 5 News that their efforts are continuing in the search for Sophia and Matteo.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or call 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a...
Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant reopens after accident
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead...
One killed in Berkeley County motorcycle crash

Latest News

The 3-year-old, who police say was abducted by her biological father Victor Jarvis, 30, has...
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father to face charges
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father to face charges
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Bar burglar steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding