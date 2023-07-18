Widespread phone outage effects 911 lines in Georgetown, Williamsburg Counties

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are asked to call 843-546-5102 for immediate assistance.

Some outages have been reported in Horry and Williamsburg Counties, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says 911 calls are being routed to Clarendon County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

