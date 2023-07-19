911 service restored following widespread phone outage
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say 911 services have been restored in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a fiber line was cut earlier in the day Tuesday. The outage affected Williamsburg, Georgetown, Horry and Florence Counties.
Residents were asked to call non-emergency lines while crews worked to make the repair.
