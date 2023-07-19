911 service restored following widespread phone outage

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say 911 services have been restored in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a fiber line was cut earlier in the day Tuesday. The outage affected Williamsburg, Georgetown, Horry and Florence Counties.

Residents were asked to call non-emergency lines while crews worked to make the repair.

