Abandoned mobile home left on side of road demolished, neighbors relieved

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An abandoned mobile home on the side of a well-traveled road has finally been demolished, and those who travel the road are celebrating.

The trailer has been sitting on the side of Davison Road in the Ravenel area for over two months.

Those who live in the area have expressed concerns over the trailer and have been frustrated with the lack of accountability.

“Today, what a beautiful day in the neighborhood, the trash is gone, we finally did it,” Poplar Grove resident Sherri Loew said.

The town of Ravenel took the lead to make the demolition on Wednesday happen, working alongside the town of Hollywood.

Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said the two towns have partnered to cover the expenses of the removal.

He explained it’s costing around $7,500, and the money is coming from both of the town’s general funding for cleanup and beautification, something already budgeted for.

“We’re glad, we’re glad,” nearby neighbor Katie Loew said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

For those who live nearby, driving by the site on Wednesday was nothing short of relief.

“There’s been a lot of people in our community that have worked hard to get people to move to get this thing torn down and out of the way, so feeling really great about it,” Poplar Grove resident Steve Woodford said.

Tumbleston called it “an unfortunate situation.”

“That’s why just doing this stuff right in the beginning is so important and we just have to make sure that we continue to monitor what’s happening in and around our area to try to avoid this stuff in the future,” Tumbleston said.

Mayor Tumbleston said he hopes it will all be cleaned up and we can “get passed this” by Thursday.

