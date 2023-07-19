Charleston Animal Society calling on Charleston County for more funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is asking for more funding from Charleston County after shelter officials said the funding they currently receive pays for about half of the services they provide.

The nonprofit has a contractual agreement with the county. County documents state that for Fiscal Yar 2024, the county budgeted $2.25 million for the shelter.

Joe Elmore, the president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said the current contractual relationship between the county and the shelter is unfeasible, forcing the shelter to rely too heavily on donors.

“The current contractual relationship is not sustainable,” Elmore said. “But we want to move forward with a new contractual relationship that is fair and full.”

Elmore said the projected cost for the shelter is $4.5 million for the “humane disposition” of animals. He defines the “humane disposition” as saving the animals that can be saved and humanely euthanizing the ones that cannot.

Elmore attributes the $4.5 million projection to the “skyrocketing” population growth in Charleston County. He also said during COVID-19, the shelter had to pull back on spaying and neutering, knowing the animal population was going to come back higher than ever.

“We need the local government to fully understand the crisis, because I don’t think the government fully understands that,” Elmore said.

Charleston County documents show that the county has concerns about the per-animal cost the Charleston Animal Society presented in their projection, specifically citing that the shelter is holding animals longer than the allotted holding period.

In those same documents, the county cites intake records from the shelter showing only 29% of animals were from Charleston County.

“We got some information from them about where the animals originate from and Charleston County’s share is about 30% of that,” Charleston County Council Chair Herb Sass said. “We would like if some other municipalities could help pick up some of those costs.”

However, Elmore said this statement is misguided and that the shelter only charges the county for animals that originate in Charleston County.

“I look forward to educating the county and some of the elected officials about the full scale of what this public health and public safety crisis is,” Elmore said.

Both parties have agreed to extend their contact to Sept. 30 to negotiate future funding.

