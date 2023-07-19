College of Charleston students save sea turtles in Greece

ZAKYNTHOS, GREECE (WCSC) - A dozen students from the College of Charleston spent a portion of their summer break helping sea turtles in Europe.

In May 2023, 12 students spent two weeks at the Mediterranean Marine Life Center in Zakynthos, Greece.

The island, like Charleston, is a nesting area for loggerhead sea turtles.

Zakynthos has become a tourist destination in recent years and the students volunteer to educate visitors about conservation and responsible tourism practices.

Officials say students also participate in other areas including:

Communicating the center’s conservation practices across cultural and language barriers effectively.

Cleaning the outdoor tanks to prepare them for a fish breeding program.

Marketing efforts involving social media, website work, signage and educational videos.

Joining Vardakastanis on a night survey of all the nesting beaches to record data on illegal beach activity including lights, clubs/bars, visitors sneaking past entrances, etc.

Helping with the release of Greek tortoises from the tortoise breeding program onto protected headlands.

Opening an eco-beach on the roof of the center for tourists to use as an alternative to visiting the nesting beach.

Increasing the number of local volunteers.

The partnership has seen more than 65 student volunteers since 2010.

In total, students have logged more than 7,750 hours of service.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.