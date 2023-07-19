SC Lottery
Company is committing $1 million in grants to Black-owned food businesses

For the third consecutive year, Heinz is committing $1 million in grants to support Black-owned food businesses nationwide.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the third consecutive year, Heinz is committing $1 million in grants to support Black-owned food businesses nationwide.

This is in partnership with the Lee Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, who announced they will provide an additional $1 million in Black Kitchen Initiative grants to Black food businesses nationwide.

Three businesses in the Lowcountry were awarded the grant last year.

The grant’s goal is to continue the legacy of Black-owned food businesses by providing financial assistance.

This year, Black-owned restaurants, food spaces, and chefs continue to face serious financial hurdles, according to officials.

A recent report revealed that 37 percent of Black small business owners had difficulty accessing new capital and financing. Fourteen percentage points higher than their non-Black peers.

With the additional donation of $1 million in grants, the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative doubles down on its commitment to help promote long-term success for black businesses.

A past recipient of the grant, My Three Sons of Charleston owner Lorraine Smalls shares some advice to those applying this year.

“My advice would be don’t give up. You have to be, just dedicate a lot,” Smalls said. You have to be passionate about this and that’s what I do. I just, this is like personal to me.”

Through July 31, interested restaurant owners can apply for the grant. For more information click here .

