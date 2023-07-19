Deputies search for missing girl

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week.

Emily Smith was last seen July 11 on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area.

She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and gray Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606 or 911.

