Deputies search for missing girl
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week.
Emily Smith was last seen July 11 on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area.
She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and gray Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606 or 911.
