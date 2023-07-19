SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies search for missing girl

Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week.
Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week.

Emily Smith was last seen July 11 on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area.

She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and gray Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his daughter Monday night.
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father facing charges
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance

Latest News

A past recipient of the grant, My Three Sons of Charleston owner Lorraine Smalls says not to...
Company is committing $1 million in grants to Black-owned food businesses
A raccoon in Charleston tested positive for rabies leading to possible exposure of a person and...
Person, dog in Charleston County exposed to rabid raccoon
VIDEO: Person, dog in Charleston County exposed to rabid raccoon
VIDEO: Company is committing one million in grants to Black-owned food businesses