Dorchester Co. holds active shooter response drill at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The threat of an active shooter is one law enforcement officials in the Lowcountry face while school is in session, and officials from Dorchester County held an exercise to test their response to such an incident.

Around 150 first responders participated in an active shooter drill at Summerville High School Wednesday to make sure they’re ready in case the worst happens.

“You saw the number of people that responded,” Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said. “If we don’t have a coordinated effort in to address a situation like this, then it’s going to make it more difficult and more challenging than it is to make it better.”

The day began with a short briefing before the exercise started around 9 a.m. The exercise featured volunteers acting as victims, testing the capabilities of officers to respond to an active shooter at a school.

Officers went from room to room, clearing them out before fire rescue can come check on the victims’ injuries.

Summerville Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville and Dorchester County fire rescue and Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services all participated in the drill. The drill itself was facilitated by Dorchester County Emergency Management.

Robbins added that the exercise was good practice to work on their communication between all agencies involved.

“The biggest challenge for us is to be able to communicate very clearly with our community but also to neutralize any type of bad situation that’s happening in our schools effectively and efficiently and not stepping on each other’s toes,” he said.

For the upcoming school year, Robbins said the district will be introducing a weapons detection K-9 to go through schools.

The county will hold a similar exercise next week with Dorchester School District Four at Woodland High School.

