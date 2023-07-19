SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demand better from phone carrier
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his daughter Monday night.
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father facing charges

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston, church to host 'Praise in the Park' Sunday
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
The Lord of the Harvest Christian Faith Center will host “Praise in the Park” Sunday at noon at...
North Charleston to host ‘Praise in the Park’ service Sunday