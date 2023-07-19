SC Lottery
Firefighters respond to North Charleston house fire

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 5600 block of Aldrich Ave. around 2:41 p.m., Assistant Chief Christan Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department said.

Those first on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a front bedroom window of a duplex. Rainey said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and it was contained to one room.

Officials said three adults and two children have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

