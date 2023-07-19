FIRST ALERT: More heat, humidity on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as dangerous heat and humidity continues across the Lowcountry. We’ll start out warm and humid with scattered clouds and haze today. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s inland, near 90° at the beaches today. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

More heat and more humidity is likely Thursday and Friday with First Alert Weather Days continuing to wrap up the work week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105-115° each afternoon. The rain chance will increase slightly and temperatures will decrease slightly providing minimal relief from heat this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 99.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.