Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris was fixing shingles by herself. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – When 73-year-old Sharon Harris felt water dripping on her arm while she was sitting in her living room, she repaired her roof herself because she couldn’t afford to hire someone to fix it.

A roofing company in the area heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

The general manager for Cenvar Roofing said Harris did a great job with her repairs on the roof.

“She had everything installed properly,” Collin Murphy said. “She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

A roofing crew from Cenvar Roofing completed the new roof for Harris Monday.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

