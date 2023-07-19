Man charged with intentionally setting fire outside Summerville grocery store

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing an arson charge after officials said he intentionally set a fire near the entrance of a Summerville grocery store.

Dustin Reece, 39, is charged with third-degree arson, according to jail records.

First responders were called to the Food Lion on Main Street for a report of an arson at 5:09 a.m. on July 12, an incident report states.

The fire triggered the store’s sprinkler in the front lobby causing some water damage, Chief Josh Woodall with C&B Fire Department said.

The report states that Reece admitted to starting the fire in a garbage can because he “was trying to get some help with some personal issues.”

A window at the store was broken but no injuries were reported, Woodall said.

Reece was taken into custody at the scene of the fire, officials said. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office did not provide an incident report until Tuesday which confirmed the suspect and the charge he faces.

A judge set Reece’s bond at $200,000.

