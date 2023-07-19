MUSC experts sharing drowning prevention techniques: ‘It’s a silent killer’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An increase in recent drownings has prompted experts from the Medical University of South Carolina to share tips on avoiding drowning accidents.

MUSC says there are very few silent killers and this is one of them. Drowning has claimed the lives of three children, all below the age of four in just three weeks here in the Lowcountry.

MUSC says although anyone can be a victim of drowning, young children are the most vulnerable.

The Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator for MUSC, Mary Beth Vassy, shared research from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance that outlines “5 layers of protection.”

From barriers and alarms, to active supervision, water competency, life jackets and emergency preparation, these techniques are meant to reduce the risk of drowning if you practice them simultaneously.

Michelle Zieg lost her 17-month-old son to drowning in 2008 and makes it her mission to educate parents and caregivers on prevention.

“I think if we just keep that to our forefront that it just can happen to anyone, it’s silent. It doesn’t look like Hollywood portrays. There’s no screaming and flailing, unfortunately,” Zieg said. “Typically it happens so fast you’re not going to notice until it’s too late unless you put those things in place that can help with that. And so that’s why we talk about educating your kids, yourself, putting the barriers in place, swim lessons as early as possible to teach them those life-saving skills as well as the swim competency skills.”

Zieg and MUSC staff say the best way to prevent drowning is to keep your full attention on the person in the water and stay within arm’s reach.

