SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston to host ‘Praise in the Park’ service Sunday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston church has partnered with the city of North Charleston to host a citywide praise service at Riverfront Park.

The Lord of the Harvest Christian Faith Center will host “Praise in the Park” Sunday at noon. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Ave.

Pastor Aaron Williams said the purpose of the event is to “bring inspiration and healing to a growing community that needs the Spirit of God more than ever.”

The venue can hold up to 5,000 people and the event is free to the public.

Click here for free tickets to the event.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demand better from phone carrier
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his daughter Monday night.
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father facing charges

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston, church to host 'Praise in the Park' Sunday
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Public Library hosts summer movie series