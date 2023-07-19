North Charleston to host ‘Praise in the Park’ service Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston church has partnered with the city of North Charleston to host a citywide praise service at Riverfront Park.

The Lord of the Harvest Christian Faith Center will host “Praise in the Park” Sunday at noon. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Ave.

Pastor Aaron Williams said the purpose of the event is to “bring inspiration and healing to a growing community that needs the Spirit of God more than ever.”

The venue can hold up to 5,000 people and the event is free to the public.

Click here for free tickets to the event.

