One injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has sent one victim to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Shiney Road on Saint Helena Island Wednesday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition or whether anyone was in custody.

Deputies are warning drivers to expect an increased law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

