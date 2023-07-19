SC Lottery
One-time emergency air conditioner giveaway set for Saturday in West Ashley

A Lowcountry charity will giveaway free air conditioners at a special event Saturday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With dangerously hot temperatures sticking around, a Lowcountry group and Rep. Wendell Gilliard are making sure the community is staying safe and cool.

Project Cool Breeze and Rep. Wendell Gilliard are partnering with the Community Resource Center to host an emergency air conditioner giveaway event this weekend.

“We’re willing to relax some of our criteria because the phone calls are coming in from people married for young and old,” Gilliard said. “You know because you got to remember the criteria was 60 above but now we’re going to one time only, you know, we’re gonna relax that because of the extreme heat index that we’re experiencing here in South Carolina.”

The giveaway will be at the Lowe’s in West Ashley at 11:30 a.m. They will be handing out one A/C unit per car.

To register or to donate, call 843-226-7706.

