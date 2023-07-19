SC Lottery
Organizations to host 2nd annual Rescue Brew Spokesdog and Spokescat contest

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five South Carolina-based organizations are coming together to honor dogs, cats and the people who care for them with the second annual Rescue Brew Spokesdog and Spokescat contest.

The Charleston Animal Society, No Kill South Carolina, Palmetto Brewing Company, Charleston City Paper and Live 5 News have partnered to host the Rescue Brew Spokesdog and Spokescat contest.

One winning dog and one winning cat will have their phot appear on the new release of the 2023 Rescue Brew beer this fall, the animal society says.

They say the beer is a limited small batch production by Palmetto Brewing Company.

Nominations are open until Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. and you can submit a picture of your pet and a $10 donation to the Charleston Animal Society by clicking here.

They say you will also be able to vote for your favorites from Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. to Sept. 14 at 9 p.m., and each vote casted is a $1 donation to the Charleston Animal Society.

The organization also says the three dogs and three cats with the highest votes will each get a $100 gift certificate for pet supplies for it.

They also say one grand prize winning dog and cat will be picked by their judges to appear on the labels of the 2023 Rescue Brew beer.

