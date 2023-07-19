SC Lottery
Panthers counting on rookie quarterback Bryce Young to end 5-year playoff drought

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

KEY ADDITIONS: Head coach Frank Reich, QB Bryce Young, RB Miles Sanders, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark, TE Hayden Hurst, QB Andy Dalton, DT DeShawn Williams, DT Shy Tuttle, S Vonn Bell.

KEY LOSSES: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR D.J. Moore, C Pat Elflein, LB Damien Wilson, LB Cory Littleton, S Myles Hartsfield.

KEY STORYLINES: The Panthers are counting on Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, to reinvigorate the franchise and end a five-year playoff drought. Young took over first-team reps from Dalton in OTAs and is on track to start the season at quarterback. He inherits an passing game that ranked 29th in the league last season but has been vastly overhauled with the likes of Sanders, Thielen, Chark and Hurst. Carolina’s offensive line was vastly improved last season and should provide good protection for Young. Defensively, the Brian Burns-led Panthers are moving to a 3-4 defense in an effort to generate a more effective pass rush.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6000.

