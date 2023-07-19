SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Person, dog in Charleston County exposed to rabid raccoon

A raccoon in Charleston tested positive for rabies leading to possible exposure of a person and a dog.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A raccoon in Charleston tested positive for rabies leading to possible exposure of a person and a dog.

The raccoon was located near Forbes Avenue and Magnolia Road on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says anyone else who might have come in contact with the raccoon should call the public health office in Charleston at 843-953-4713.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

Health officials say this is the first animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies this year.

In 2022, three animals tested positive for rabies in Charleston County.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his daughter Monday night.
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father facing charges
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance

Latest News

VIDEO: Person, dog in Charleston County exposed to rabid raccoon
For the third consecutive year, Heinz is committing $1 million in grants to support Black-owned...
Company is committing $1 million in grants to Black-owned food businesses
VIDEO: Company is committing one million in grants to Black-owned food businesses
VIDEO: Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges