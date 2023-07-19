Person, dog in Charleston County exposed to rabid raccoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A raccoon in Charleston tested positive for rabies leading to possible exposure of a person and a dog.

The raccoon was located near Forbes Avenue and Magnolia Road on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says anyone else who might have come in contact with the raccoon should call the public health office in Charleston at 843-953-4713.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

Health officials say this is the first animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies this year.

In 2022, three animals tested positive for rabies in Charleston County.

