Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded at around 8 a.m. to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road in West Ashley where the shooting was reported, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Police say they found one victim, a middle-aged man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Detectives remained on the scene collecting information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

