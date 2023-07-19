SC Lottery
Police search for missing Orangeburg teenager

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Antwon Carmichael was last seen around Berry Street in Orangeburg, the agency said.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dreads. He has three orange dreads in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

