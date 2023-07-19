SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demand better from phone carrier
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston, church to host 'Praise in the Park' Sunday
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others
Travis O'Dell was seriously injured in a May 13, 2022, crash in downtown Charleston when a...
Attorneys announce suit against bar in 2022 Charleston pedicab crash