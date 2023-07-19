SC Lottery
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that happened on Tuesday.

Omar Rasheed Gentile, 26, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and siren, and Hesed Yoseph Deas, 21, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, jail records state.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were driving around the area of 4241 Rivers Ave. in response to multiple complaints about narcotics, when they saw a white Infiniti Q50 with an illegal front windshield tint, the department says.

They say after officers saw the vehicle make traffic violations on Rivers Avenue and Aragon Street, they tried to conduct a traffic stop.

When officers activated their police lights and sirens, the vehicle sped off and continued committing traffic violations, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that while officers were chasing the vehicle through multiple streets, they observed the vehicle slowing down, as the passenger threw out items on the intersection of Iron Street and Railroad Avenue.

The vehicle then sped off onto East Montague Avenue and then slowed down again on Gaynor Avenue, the department says.

They say the vehicle then parked and the two men got out and ran on foot.

The driver, who was later identified as Gentile, was found under hiding a trailer and taken into custody, as the passenger, who was later identified as Deas, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that officers searched the area where they saw the passenger discarding items on Iron Street and Gaynor Avenue.

They say that’s when officers found a firearm and an ejected magazine laying in roadway.

Both the Gentile and Deas were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set bond for both men, and Gentile was also issued a warning for the several traffic violations, according to the department.

