SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted of murdering his 5 children

Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6,...
Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court (SCSC) upheld the conviction and death sentence for Tim Jones, Jr. who murdered his five children.

Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1. According to an indictment, the children were killed, “by means of strangulation and/or other violent means or instruments.”

Jones pled insanity “as a result of mental disease or defect, lacked the capacity to distinguish moral or legal right from moral or legal wrong.” However, a jury found him guilty on five counts of murder and he was given the death penalty.

After a motion for retrial was denied, an appeal was submitted to the supreme court that raised issues over errors during the trial, including allowing gruesome autopsy photos. The appeal claimed the use of the photos made jury’s decision to sentence Jones to death based on emotion rather than the case’s facts.

In an opinion issued by SCSC on March 29, 2023, the court agreed there were errors; however, in the opinion written by Justice George C. James, “they were harmless.”

Jones filed a petition for a rehearing on April 13, 2023.

In response, the substitute opinion from SCSC that came down on July 19, 2023 said in part:

“While the autopsy photographs should not have been admitted, we properly take note of Jones’s calculated efforts to dispose of his children’s bodies in a remote area to evade responsibility for what he had done. Were the autopsy photographs horrific? Absolutely. Were they inadmissible until Rule 403? Yes ... However, after weighing the horrific facts of this case against the improper admission of the photographs, we hold the photographs did not contribute to the jury’s sentence of death.”

You can read the full opinion here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Body recovered from river during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Latest News

Nonprofits in the Lowcountry are teaming up this weekend to address and prevent gun violence in...
Lowcountry nonprofits fight against gun violence
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofits fight against gun violence
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies investigating shooting on Lady St.
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting
VIDEO: 4 plead guilty to charges stemming from deadly 2018 SC prison riot