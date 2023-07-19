SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away

Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a truck slammed into their left-hand side and sped off.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job when out of nowhere, a truck slammed into their left-hand side and sped off.

South Carolina Highway Patrol told them, they couldn’t do anything beyond writing up a police report.

De La Cruz said he was following behind his two employees on Highway 17 Bypass near Carson Avenue on June 6. He said they were coming from Georgetown around 7 a.m.

That’s when a truck towing a boat on the left-hand side slammed into De La Cruz’s two employees. He said he anticipated for the driver to pull over, but was shocked when he saw them drive away.

“Any normal person would have stopped to check in on them. They were really shaken up after it happened.” De La Cruz said.

Since then, he said he hasn’t heard from highway patrol on where this incident stands.

That’s why De La Cruz said he made the decision to post the video he captured of the crash on social media. He said through sharing it, he hopes will lead to an arrest, or at least some accountability.

“I think it’s more prevent situations like this. I think the community needs to work together more, try to protect others,” he stated. We as drivers we need to be more careful too. I mean everybody. This goes each way.”

WMBF News reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this hit-and-run. A spokesperson said they are working on a update, but this is an active investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Dustin Reece, 39, is charged with third-degree arson, according to jail records.
Man charged with intentionally setting fire outside Summerville grocery store
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demands better from phone carrier
The Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee is meeting to address the Municipal State...
Charleston to vote on downtown bike and pedestrian plan
Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.
911 service restored following widespread phone outage