‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job when out of nowhere, a truck slammed into their left-hand side and sped off.

South Carolina Highway Patrol told them, they couldn’t do anything beyond writing up a police report.

De La Cruz said he was following behind his two employees on Highway 17 Bypass near Carson Avenue on June 6. He said they were coming from Georgetown around 7 a.m.

That’s when a truck towing a boat on the left-hand side slammed into De La Cruz’s two employees. He said he anticipated for the driver to pull over, but was shocked when he saw them drive away.

“Any normal person would have stopped to check in on them. They were really shaken up after it happened.” De La Cruz said.

Since then, he said he hasn’t heard from highway patrol on where this incident stands.

That’s why De La Cruz said he made the decision to post the video he captured of the crash on social media. He said through sharing it, he hopes will lead to an arrest, or at least some accountability.

“I think it’s more prevent situations like this. I think the community needs to work together more, try to protect others,” he stated. We as drivers we need to be more careful too. I mean everybody. This goes each way.”

WMBF News reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this hit-and-run. A spokesperson said they are working on a update, but this is an active investigation.

