Attorneys announce suit against bar in 2022 Charleston pedicab crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The attorney representing a pedicab driver who was seriously hurt in a suspected DUI crash in downtown Charleston in May 2022 have announced a new lawsuit against a Charleston bar and its owners in the case.

Attorney Roy Willey IV of Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo said they have filed suit against The Alley under the state’s dram shop liability statute.

“It has been determined through video evidence that Andrew Demetre was severely overserved at The Alley’s bar shortly before getting behind the wheel of his black BMW,” a release from the firm states.

Demetre, 22, was charged with hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and felony DUI resulting in death or great bodily injury in the May 13, 2022, crash that seriously injured rickshaw driver Travis O’Dell.

Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was charged with hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and felony DUI resulting in death or great bodily injury in the May 13, 2022, crash. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

“What we know now thanks to members of this community is that Andrew Demetre isn’t the only party who let us all down that evening and catastrophically injured Travis,” Willey said. “We have gathered video evidence showing The Alley served Andrew at least eight alcoholic drinks in less than one hour, thereby lighting the match that lit the fuse of his rocket-like BMW as it sped down Meeting Street into the back of Travis’ pedicab. Travis’ fortitude and positive outlook on the situation have simply been inspiring. But, as he and I often speak of, he’s going to need a lifetime’s worth of care and rehabilitation. We are working to get him the justice he deserves so that he can take care of himself and relieve the burden on his family, which is his greatest concern.”

The crash happened in the 200 block of Meeting Street near George Street, a Charleston Police incident report stated. O’Dell’s attorneys alleged Demetre was operating his vehicle at high speeds and that the impact of the crash launched O’Dell more than 80 feet through the air. When he hit the pavement, he slid another 60 feet, according to a crash reconstructionist retained by the law firm.

Since the wreck, O’Dell has undergone numerous surgeries and is still recovering from his injuries, they said.

O’Dell’s attorneys filed a suit last year against Demetre in connection with the crash.

Police said despite Demetre leaving the scene, they found the vehicle he was driving near Market and Meeting Streets with “apparent fresh damage to the front of the vehicle, a shattered windshield and airbag deployment,” the report stated.

Roy T. Willey, IV, partner and trial lawyer at Anastopoulo Law Firm says Demetre was traveling 60 miles per hour over the speed limit and had more than double the legal alcohol limit after being served at several establishments.

The criminal case against Demetre is pending, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.