Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $720 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and gold Mega Ball 18.

Eight tickets matched all five white balls to garner the second prize level in the drawing. A ticket sold in Maryland included an optional multiplier making it worth $2 million. Two tickets in California and one each in Florida, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island also were second-tier winners.

The next drawing is Friday night.

The estimated $720 million jackpot in the drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

