Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman attempted to pepper spray a police officer when he confronted her about shoplifting from a retail store Tuesday.

Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and shoplifting less than $2,000.

A police report states a North Charleston police officer was at Dillard’s in Northwoods Mall when he was informed of a woman putting items in her bag.

When the woman was pointed out to the officer she ran out of the store and through the mall and outside, the report states.

When the officer caught up to the woman, she threatened to pepper spray him, the report states. When the officer grabbed her wrist, she tried to spray the officer but it didn’t work so she threw the container at the officer instead.

Washington was detained by another officer. The bag was recovered with clothing valued at more than $400.

Washington was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and given a total bond of $10,459.98.

