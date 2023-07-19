SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall

Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and shoplifting less than $2,000.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman attempted to pepper spray a police officer when he confronted her about shoplifting from a retail store Tuesday.

Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and shoplifting less than $2,000.

A police report states a North Charleston police officer was at Dillard’s in Northwoods Mall when he was informed of a woman putting items in her bag.

When the woman was pointed out to the officer she ran out of the store and through the mall and outside, the report states.

When the officer caught up to the woman, she threatened to pepper spray him, the report states. When the officer grabbed her wrist, she tried to spray the officer but it didn’t work so she threw the container at the officer instead.

Washington was detained by another officer. The bag was recovered with clothing valued at more than $400.

Washington was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and given a total bond of $10,459.98.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demand better from phone carrier
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his daughter Monday night.
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father facing charges

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston, church to host 'Praise in the Park' Sunday
The Lord of the Harvest Christian Faith Center will host “Praise in the Park” Sunday at noon at...
North Charleston to host ‘Praise in the Park’ service Sunday
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Public Library hosts summer movie series