SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demands better from phone carrier
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
The Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee is meeting to address the Municipal State...
Charleston to vote on downtown bike and pedestrian plan
Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.
911 service restored following widespread phone outage