Authorities searching for missing boater in Waccamaw River

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys Island.(Source: WMBF News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies and rescue units in the search for a missing boater.

Deputies responded Thursday morning to the search in the Waccamaw River near The Reserve Harbor Yacht Club. Midway Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Horry County Dive Team are also involved in the search.

Sonar equipment has been deployed in the search, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

A search is underway for a missing boater in the Waccamaw River near The Reserve marina.
A search is underway for a missing boater in the Waccamaw River near The Reserve marina.(Live 5)

There has been no word on the gender or age of the missing boater or details leading up to the disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

