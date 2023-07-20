SC Lottery
Beamer says Rattler’s success lies with confidence

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made good on his promise from last year’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta, GA.
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made good on his promise from last year’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta, GA. He brought quarterback Spencer Rattler to this year’s event in Nashville, Tenn.

Beamer was asked repeatedly in 2022 why he did not select his new starting quarterback to attend the biggest preseason event of the year.

“You want someone who has shown it on the field and earned it,” Beamer said today reflecting on how he chooses who attends media days with him. “Not that Spencer hadn’t earned it last season but I didn’t feel comfortable bringing him because he hadn’t played a football game yet at the University of South Carolina. Just because he’s our starting quarterback doesn’t mean you just automatically come to SEC Media Day. That’s just my philosophy.”

Beamer had promised from the podium last year to bring Rattler this year, a promise the betting type would have told you would never happen with expectations Rattler would enter the NFL Draft following the season.

Beamer made good on his promise though thanks to Rattler opting to return for a fifth year and according to the head coach, earning the right to represent the school this year.

In his return to South Carolina, Rattler brings renewed expectations from the fan base and national pundits alike. Late-season success in wins over Tennessee and Clemson helped drive the high hopes. Success Beamer said comes down to the quarterback’s confidence.

“The success he had in the last couple games, two or three games of the season, to me, was so much of his ability to cut it lose,” Beamer said of Rattler. “Give his receivers and tight ends opportunities to go make plays and continue to go play with confidence and play free. Like he did.”

Beamer acknowledges fundamentals and technical adjustments have to be there as well but the confidence piece seems key for the head coach.

“As the head coach, that’s what I want to see. Him continuing to play with that confidence and swagger that he played with last season.”

Beamer added he should promise to bring Rattler again next year, when the SEC Media Days head to Dallas. A legitimate option for the Gamecocks given eligibility rules still in place from the pandemic. Though highly unlikely for the 22-year-old quarterback.

