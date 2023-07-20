Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 18-year-old hurt in shooting

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for more information on a shooting that left an 18-year-old hurt on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Hardeeville resident was shot in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 12 a.m.

Deputies say the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition. '

Limited information has been made available to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wilfong at 843-255-3439. If you wish to remain anonymous, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

