SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 18-year-old hurt in shooting

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for more information on a shooting that left an 18-year-old hurt on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Hardeeville resident was shot in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 12 a.m.

Deputies say the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition. '

Limited information has been made available to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wilfong at 843-255-3439. If you wish to remain anonymous, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting
Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.
More multi-use paths coming to Folly Beach
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Deputies search for suspect in robbery
Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center