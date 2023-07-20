SC Lottery
Body recovered from river during search for missing boater in Georgetown County

Crews searching for a missing boater recovered a body from the Waccamaw River at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered a man’s body from the Waccamaw River hours after a search began for a missing boater.

The body was recovered from the water near the bank at 12:15 p.m., nearly two-and-a-half hours after a boat was found empty and idling.

Deputies responded to the search near The Reserve Harbor Yacht Club. Midway Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Horry County Dive Team are also involved in the search.

Sonar equipment was deployed in the search, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

