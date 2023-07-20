Charleston Animal Society issues heat warning for working, companion animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the temperature in the Lowcountry rises to nearly 100 degrees, the Charleston Animal Society is issuing a heat warning for all working and companion pets.

The University of Kentucky says heat stress will reach the emergency level during the daytime this week, and the Charleston Animal Society is asking animal caretakers to lower their workload, to give them an increased amount of water and let them rest to avoid heat-related stress.

“Forcing animals to work in this high heat, coupled with the urban environmental stress is unconscionable and cruel, especially when there is an objective scientific-based source that provides these warnings,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore says.

The organization says to keep companion animals indoors and limit outdoor activities while temperatures increase.

They say pet owners should make sure to leave their animals at home when going to the beach, as a swimming dog can still overheat.

Cracking a window in vehicles does not work as well, and on a hot day, the temperature in the vehicle can go past 120 degrees within 20 minutes, according to the organization.

“Don’t leave pets in cars, even for a quick run into a store. It is just too dangerous,” Elmore says. “Please don’t take them to the beach or park when temperatures are this high. Instead, take them in the early morning hours before 8:00 a.m.”

They also say pets should have a shady place to hide from the sun, and they should never linger on hot asphalt in extreme heat, as that can cause burns on their paw pads.

