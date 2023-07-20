SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Animal Society issues heat warning for working, companion animals

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the temperature in the Lowcountry rises to nearly 100 degrees, the Charleston Animal Society is issuing a heat warning for all working and companion pets.

The University of Kentucky says heat stress will reach the emergency level during the daytime this week, and the Charleston Animal Society is asking animal caretakers to lower their workload, to give them an increased amount of water and let them rest to avoid heat-related stress.

“Forcing animals to work in this high heat, coupled with the urban environmental stress is unconscionable and cruel, especially when there is an objective scientific-based source that provides these warnings,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore says.

The organization says to keep companion animals indoors and limit outdoor activities while temperatures increase.

They say pet owners should make sure to leave their animals at home when going to the beach, as a swimming dog can still overheat.

Cracking a window in vehicles does not work as well, and on a hot day, the temperature in the vehicle can go past 120 degrees within 20 minutes, according to the organization.

“Don’t leave pets in cars, even for a quick run into a store. It is just too dangerous,” Elmore says. “Please don’t take them to the beach or park when temperatures are this high. Instead, take them in the early morning hours before 8:00 a.m.”

They also say pets should have a shady place to hide from the sun, and they should never linger on hot asphalt in extreme heat, as that can cause burns on their paw pads.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Sgt. Anthony Gibson...
Charleston Police investigating downtown stabbing
Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller...
Mount Pleasant Police warn of impersonator scam
Charleston Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman in connection with a shooting Wednesday...
Woman arrested in Wednesday morning West Ashley shooting
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigation Downtown stabbing