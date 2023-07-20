SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on surveillance camera who is a suspect in a Sunday night robbery that ended in gunfire.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on surveillance camera who is a suspect in a Sunday night armed robbery that ended in gunfire.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Krishna Indian Grocery Store on 2110 Greenridge Road to a report of a robbery at about 6 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say surveillance video showed a man pulling out a firearm, demanding money and threatening to shoot the store clerk.

The man ran from the store and fired gunshots at a witness as he ran through the parking lot of 8085 Rivers Avenue.

Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at the Krishna Indian Grocery Store on Greenridge Road.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

No one was hurt in the attempted shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the surveillance images is asked to call Charleston County Sheriff’s Detective Tim McCauley at 843-529-6205 or email him at tmccauley@charlestoncounty.org. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

