Charleston Police investigating downtown stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a report of a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

EMS took one victim to an area hospital but there was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Detectives are on the scene gathering information and details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

