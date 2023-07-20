SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police investigating downtown stabbing

Charleston Police are investigating a report of a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a report of a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

EMS took one victim to an area hospital but there was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Detectives are on the scene gathering information and details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

As the temperature in the Lowcountry rises to nearly 100 degrees, the Charleston Animal Society...
Charleston Animal Society issues heat warning for working, companion animals
Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller...
Mount Pleasant Police warn of impersonator scam
Charleston Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman in connection with a shooting Wednesday...
Woman arrested in Wednesday morning West Ashley shooting
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigation Downtown stabbing