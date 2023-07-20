SC Lottery
Deputies investigate 3 shootings on Saint Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has sent one victim to the hospital.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that happened within a 15-hour span on Saint Helena island.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Shiney Road on Saint Helena Island just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, deputies found 15-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the woman was in her home with five others, gunshots erupted from the roadway, then went into the home and hit her, the news release states.

They say she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office also says the same home was impacted by gunfire earlier that morning.

They say shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to the same home for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found that the home was struck by bullets, the sheriff’s office says.

They say no one was injured in that incident.

Evidence was collected from both incidents and will be examined to see if there is any connection between the two, the news release states.

They also say at 2:45 p.m., deputies were called to Seaside Road for a report of a man being grazed by a bullet.

The 24-year-old victim called deputies, saying that he was in his home alone when he heard gunshots, the sheriff’s office says.

The bullets struck his home, and he suffered from a non-threatening injury that is presumed to be caused by a bullet, the news release states.

They say that the victim did not require any medical aid.

Investigators are also working to determine if the two afternoon incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these three incidents are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

