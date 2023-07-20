FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and late day storms present a double threat to the area today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for Charleston and Coastal Colleton counties from 11AM until 6PM today. Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity that is back with us once again. Heat index values will likely reach 105-110° inland with some areas near the coast between 110-115°. Make sure you follow all safety precautions if you have to be outside today!

The second concern for today is the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. We have a slight risk of severe weather late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Storms may move quickly from the Midlands, across our area, either late this afternoon or evening bringing the potential for storms that may contain very strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. While the threat of severe weather will be lower Friday and this weekend, scattered storms will be a possibility each afternoon and evening.

The heat will begin to relax after one more First Alert Weather Day on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 90s again with heat index values near 110°. Over the weekend, highs will be close to average for this time of the year in the low to mid 90s with a heat index closer to 100°.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 98.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 98.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.