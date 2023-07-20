SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and late day storms present a double threat to the area today!

Portions of the Lowcountry will find themselves under a heat advisory Thursday morning.
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for Charleston and Coastal Colleton counties from 11AM until 6PM today. Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity that is back with us once again. Heat index values will likely reach 105-110° inland with some areas near the coast between 110-115°. Make sure you follow all safety precautions if you have to be outside today!

The second concern for today is the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. We have a slight risk of severe weather late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Storms may move quickly from the Midlands, across our area, either late this afternoon or evening bringing the potential for storms that may contain very strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. While the threat of severe weather will be lower Friday and this weekend, scattered storms will be a possibility each afternoon and evening.

The heat will begin to relax after one more First Alert Weather Day on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 90s again with heat index values near 110°. Over the weekend, highs will be close to average for this time of the year in the low to mid 90s with a heat index closer to 100°.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 98.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 98.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

Heat index values are expected to top 110 and portions of the Lowcountry find themselves under...
FIRST ALERT: Portions of Lowcountry under heat advisory Thursday
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Heat advisory in place for parts of the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Portions of Lowcountry under heat advisory
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast