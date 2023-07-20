Golf cart manufacturer taps Berkeley County for manufacturing facility

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A golf cart and low-speed vehicle company is establishing manufacturing and assembly operations in Berkeley County.

Honor LSV on Thursday announced a $34.2 million investment that will create 65 new jobs.

The company’s 130,000-square-foot building is located on Omni Industrial Boulevard in Summerville.

The facility is capable of full production from manufacturing to production.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job credits and awarded a $100,000 set-aside grant for Berkeley County.

