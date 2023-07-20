Health officials see increase in heat-related illnesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With scorching hot temperatures and dangerous heat index values hospitals across the U.S. are seeing an uptick in heat-related illnesses.

One hospital in Arizona is seeing pandemic-level numbers of hospitalizations and this week Houston, Texas confirmed its first heat-related death of the year.

Hospitals here in the Lowcountry say they’re even seeing patients of their own showing up with heat-related illnesses.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital has seen an increase in heat-related illnesses. Officials say this is expected due to the intense summer heat.

Most of the patients that are experiencing heat illnesses are the homeless, elderly, and young children.

Those groups are more prone to dehydration from overexposure, medication, and higher metabolism.

The symptoms of heat-related illness that are important to recognize are dizziness, weakness, headache, nausea, and heavy sweating.

Dr. Charlotte Collins says it’s important to have a plan in place to decrease your chances of heat illnesses.

“When you know that you’re starting to feel any signs or symptoms, be able to find access to other things if they’re there such as cold blankets or towels you can apply the skin getting to a place where there’s a fan and obviously the best thing would be to get to a place where there’s air conditioning, but I think it’s honestly enjoying your time outdoors but also knowing when it’s time to step back and get to a cooler place,” Collins said.

MUSC says they are not experiencing an uptick in heat-related illnesses.

Trident Medical Center officials say they’ve seen a few patients with heat-related illnesses but none that were serious.

