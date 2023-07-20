Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers are investigating a crash that left a man dead Wednesday night in the Ladson area.

The crash happened at approximately 9:14 p.m. on Monroe Road near Harrison Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The crash involved a 2006 Hyundai sedan with one person inside, he said.

Investigators say the driver was traveling south on Monroe Road when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died from injuries in the crash, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

