Jaylon Scott signs with BC Gargzdai

CHARLESTON, S.C. - 2023 CAA All-Defensive team member Jaylon Scott has signed his first professional contract with BC Gargzdai in Lithtuania. The team currently plays in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

“I am looking forward to the new journey and challenges of playing professionally for BC Gargzdai in Lithuania,” said Scott.

Scott earned a spot on the All-Defensive team for his reputation as lockdown defender, often earning the opposing team’s toughest assignment. He came to Charleston as a gradate transfer after four seasons at Bethel College and lead the team in total offensive rebounds (64).

“Charleston has allowed me continue to grow and develop as a person and player. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and the community for the support and love throughout my time here.”

He tied his season-high of 12 points vs. Towson and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds vs. Elon. Originally from Allen, Texas, he has made clutch play after clutch play this season for the Cougars, including the tying three against the Richmond, the game winning shot against Kent State and the game winning block against UNCW.

“My goal is to continue impact winning at a high level while also representing myself, my family, and the College of Charleston internationally.”

