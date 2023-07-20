More multi-use paths coming to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.

City council has already approved two additional paths, and there are potential plans for even more paths on top of those.

The first one currently in the design, engineering and permitting phase is continuing a path from East Cooper Avenue up Second Street, all the way down to Indian Avenue.

The other will pick up on Indian Avenue from Second East and continue down to Second West to then connect with the first.

Money for the project is coming from the city’s general fund and a tourism commission board that provides money back to the city for things that promote tourism.

Public Works Director Eric Lutz says the primary goal of the paths is pedestrian safety, but they have an additional benefit, which is improving drainage.

“When we put these paths in, we create drainage areas and improve the storm water in the area where the path is going in,” Lutz said. “For all the previous paths, we put in a sub-base that allows for storage and infiltration in the ground to alleviate the pressure on the stormwater system.”

The city’s goal is to have everything ready to bid out to contractors in the late fall with the idea that construction will happen in the winter.

