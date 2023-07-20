SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

More multi-use paths coming to Folly Beach

Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.
Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.(live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.

City council has already approved two additional paths, and there are potential plans for even more paths on top of those.

The first one currently in the design, engineering and permitting phase is continuing a path from East Cooper Avenue up Second Street, all the way down to Indian Avenue.

The other will pick up on Indian Avenue from Second East and continue down to Second West to then connect with the first.

Money for the project is coming from the city’s general fund and a tourism commission board that provides money back to the city for things that promote tourism.

Public Works Director Eric Lutz says the primary goal of the paths is pedestrian safety, but they have an additional benefit, which is improving drainage.

“When we put these paths in, we create drainage areas and improve the storm water in the area where the path is going in,” Lutz said. “For all the previous paths, we put in a sub-base that allows for storage and infiltration in the ground to alleviate the pressure on the stormwater system.”

The city’s goal is to have everything ready to bid out to contractors in the late fall with the idea that construction will happen in the winter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

North Charleston Police are responding to an incident in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue.
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
RAW VIDEO: N. Charleston Police respond to report of gunman at shopping center
RAW VIDEO: N. Charleston Police respond to report of gunman at shopping center
VIDEO: Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26